Foxtel's Game of Thrones fail and the real TV question we should be asking
Foxtel proved itself utterly unprepared for the fact that Australians like Game of Thrones. But should we be focusing on a different question?
Jul 18, 2017
Foxtel proved itself utterly unprepared for the fact that Australians like Game of Thrones. But should we be focusing on a different question?
Oh dear. The gang from Game of Thrones returned yesterday, plotting, killing and babbling about thrones and dragons — as they are wont to do — in the seventh series of the massively popular, fabulously addictive blockbuster fantasy. And the damn thing fell over.
Powered by Taboola