The return of Rod Culleton -- to the other side of the table
Ousted senator Rod Culleton is back at a Senate inquiry -- on the witness side of the table -- as One Nation chases disgruntled farmers.
Jul 18, 2017
Rod Culleton is set to appear before his former colleagues when he gives evidence tomorrow to One Nation’s Senate’s inquiry into Lending to Primary Production Customers. The bankrupt Culleton was forced out of the Senate in January 2017, but continues to style himself “Senator Culleton” and address complaints to the Senate about his treatment. The highly litigious Culleton, who has long argued many courts in Australia are unconstitutional, was reported by a conspiracy theory news site to have also filed criminal conspiracy charges against both his former leader Pauline Hanson and Attorney-General George Brandis.
