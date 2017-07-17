The Turnbull connection: judge in the Amber Harrison case keeps powerful company
One interested observer in today’s judgment will be Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the best friend of Bruce McWilliam and someone who has known Justice Sackar a very long time.
4 thoughts on “The Turnbull connection: judge in the Amber Harrison case keeps powerful company ”
As someone who is not in the public eye, does not associate with high flyers, who just reads newspapers and watches non-commercial television – this whole case seems to me to be total overkill. Are CEOs never to be held to account for their behaviour? The message any non-involved person would get from this is – do not ever criticise the people at the top of an organisation or they will be happy to use however many millions it takes to completely bankrupt and ruin you. Is it because, horror of horrors, it was a woman who brought the charges?
Fascinating background piece today Stephen.
It would be lovely if the judge surprised us all. But I’m not holding my breath.
What an incestuous bully-boy bog? Ripe for a pyrrhic victory.
It’s just like a TV show isn’t it? The evil, power hungry, filthy rich against the ‘battler’. This one won’t make TV though because the little person can’t win against such cronyism that includes our glorious leader with his spiteful, vindictive, self serving mates determined to crush all who stand in their way