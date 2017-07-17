Poll Bludger: who will replace Scott Ludlam?
A hitherto obscure and low-order candidate has been thrust into the spotlight: Jordon Steele-John, a 22-year-old disability advocate with cerebral palsy.
What has already been a difficult year for the Greens suddenly got a lot worse on Friday, with the shock resignation of one of the party’s most popular and effective parliamentary performers.
2 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: who will replace Scott Ludlam? ”
‘Who will replace Scott Ludlam?’
Nobody can replace him, he was a rarity in federal parliament. Rare because he warranted our respect.
I may be a psephologic illogic, but has anyone wondered whether the votes Ludlam has had in the parliament are rendered invalid and therefore also make the affected legislation invalid.