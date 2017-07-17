 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Western Australia

Jul 17, 2017

Poll Bludger: who will replace Scott Ludlam?

A hitherto obscure and low-order candidate has been thrust into the spotlight: Jordon Steele-John, a 22-year-old disability advocate with cerebral palsy.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

What has already been a difficult year for the Greens suddenly got a lot worse on Friday, with the shock resignation of one of the party’s most popular and effective parliamentary performers.

2 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: who will replace Scott Ludlam? 

  1. zut alors

    ‘Who will replace Scott Ludlam?’

    Nobody can replace him, he was a rarity in federal parliament. Rare because he warranted our respect.

  2. Allan

    I may be a psephologic illogic, but has anyone wondered whether the votes Ludlam has had in the parliament are rendered invalid and therefore also make the affected legislation invalid.

