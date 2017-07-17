With Malcolm Turnbull declaring on Friday that the laws of Australia will override the laws of mathematics, you’d think we’d be closer to understanding exactly what the government wants to do to undermine encryption. But despite media conferences and interviews, it’s still entirely unclear exactly what the government proposes to compel IT companies to do — although the Luddite-for-the-ages George Brandis insisted on Friday that it would all be straightforward because the UK’s electronic spy agency GCHQ had assured him it would be.
It’s reassuring that Turnbull knows as much as Brandis on this subject.
Somebody should explain to Mr Turnbull and Mr Brandis that if they achieve their goal and gain access to communications, those tools will be used by the bad guys and no doubt others to gain access to Turnbull’s and Brandis’s own communications. We need public acknowledgment that they understand this and consider it acceptable.
Maybe he’s been drinking Toady’s ‘cordial’?
(That pic? A “Before & After” ad for Advanced Hair?)