Politics

Jul 17, 2017

The weapons in Turnbull's war on maths are dodgy and dangerous to users and security agencies

It's unclear how Malcolm Turnbull proposes to fight encryption but one technique already in use illustrates the dangers of relying on "backdoors" of any type.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Turnbull Encryption

With Malcolm Turnbull declaring on Friday that the laws of Australia will override the laws of mathematics, you’d think we’d be closer to understanding exactly what the government wants to do to undermine encryption. But despite media conferences and interviews, it’s still entirely unclear exactly what the government proposes to compel IT companies to do — although the Luddite-for-the-ages George Brandis insisted on Friday that it would all be straightforward because the UK’s electronic spy agency GCHQ had assured him it would be.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “The weapons in Turnbull’s war on maths are dodgy and dangerous to users and security agencies 

  1. Mike Smith

    It’s reassuring that Turnbull knows as much as Brandis on this subject.

  2. editorbruce

    Somebody should explain to Mr Turnbull and Mr Brandis that if they achieve their goal and gain access to communications, those tools will be used by the bad guys and no doubt others to gain access to Turnbull’s and Brandis’s own communications. We need public acknowledgment that they understand this and consider it acceptable.

  3. klewso

    Maybe he’s been drinking Toady’s ‘cordial’?

    (That pic? A “Before & After” ad for Advanced Hair?)

