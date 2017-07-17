What we lose when we lose Scott Ludlam
The resignation of the biggest tech-head in Parliament will leave the Australian public the poorer.
Jul 17, 2017
The resignation of the biggest tech-head in Parliament will leave the Australian public the poorer.
When the press conference was called on Friday, immediate expectations were that Greens Senator Scott Ludlam would be there to slam the government’s announced plans to crack down on encrypted communications.
Powered by Taboola
9 thoughts on “What we lose when we lose Scott Ludlam ”
Josh did you see the letter in the SMH this morning that appeared authoritative, and suggested that it is impossible to relinquish a NZ nationality? If so , there goes the Human Headline too.
Ludlam is a great loss. How typical that one of the few moral & intelligent MPs has been expurgated rather than any of the numerous numbskulls currently hogging the benches of both houses.
Ludlam was three years of age when his family came to Oz, it’s perfectly understandable that he never gave NZ citizenship a thought. I hope he stands again in 2019 – even as an independent.
“it’s perfectly understandable that he never gave NZ citizenship a thought”
True, but he was required to declare when nominating, over three elections, that he was constitutionally and legally qualified to be elected. There should have been a point in that period that, when signing such an important document, you would ensure that you are accurate in what you are declaring.
Agree with what you have said, but is it really understandable? Should it not have been a trigger to ensure that he did not have dual citizenship?
So we are meant to care about Scotty because he was the biggest supporter of that Kremlin troll Assange who directly helped put a toddler in charge of the “football,” and all because Julian didn’t like Obama and Clinton.
“it could lead to a complete audit of candidates when they run for Parliament”
Why?
Why should the responsibility fall to the government and not the candidate?
How far does this audit extend regarding the candidate’s eligibility?
and who would have the authority to exclude a candidate?
Perhaps the sharpest mind in the Senate.
Gone in a flash of fine print.
What a bloody sad loss. 🙁
One of the few worthwhile politicians around. It’s time that holding dual NZ/Australian citizenship was challenged and quashed in the High Court.
Yeah, let’s just take them over. :^) Or vice versa, their government looks better than ours
Our head of state is at least a dual citizen. The Queen of Australia is of very mixed European parentage, with more than a touch of inbreeding. So what if Ludlam was born in New Zealand? At least he was bought up and lives in Australia
What a loss, not only because of his calm understanding and support of modern matters but because it increases the percentage of out of touch fossils like Brandis and Abetz. God help this country that these old men continue at the cost of youth.