Asia-Pacific

Jul 17, 2017

Australia has embarrassed itself with a timid, lightweight response to the effective state-sponsored murder of Chinese poet, political activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, who died on July 13 as his body shut down in response to terminal liver cancer.

Liu Xiaobo deserved better than Australia's pathetic half-arsed platitudes 

  1. Barbara Haan

    Australia’s pathetic response to Liu Xiaobo’s death is an utter disgrace. NO ONE amongst our “so-called” political leaders stood up to support the huge bravery of this man. Where are all of you cowards hiding? As for Julie, she is and always has been a totally self-interested Foreign Minister, following on in the footsteps of Alexander Downer.

