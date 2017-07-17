Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
A solid number of viewers saw Roger Federer break records at Wimbledon.
Jul 17, 2017
A solid number of viewers saw Roger Federer break records at Wimbledon.
Little Big Shots was rested by Seven (or postponed because Seven knew it would be crushed) until the Ninja’s end next week. MasterChef finishes a week tonight, up against the Ninjas. Brave souls, but no ducking that head to head. Seven is in fact ceding this week, and next to Nine. Ninjas last night had 2.52 million national viewers for Nine last night — around 200,000 more than a week ago for the debut. The metro audience jumped sharply to 1.75 million. MKR and MasterChef are the bread and Australian Ninja Warriors is the circus. MasterChef hung in there for Ten at the start of its finals week with 1.08 million viewers.
Last night’s record gentlemen’s final at Wimbledon was watched by a very solid 627,000 viewers nationally (464,000 in the metros and 163,000 in the regions) from around 10.15pm to just after 1am. One sided, but a great result for Federer’s record eighth win.
The Ninjas dominated regional markets for Nine topping the night with 769,000, from Seven News with 658,000, with Nine/NBN News 6.30pm third with 521,000, then 60 Minutes on 514,000 and Sunday Night was fifth for Seven with 511,000. In the morning, Insiders was again the dominant political chat show of the week on broadcast media with nearly 550,000 national viewers.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: No one really – the Ninja’s are so solid.
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (National) TV:
Top five pay TV channels:
Top five pay TV programs:
Powered by Taboola