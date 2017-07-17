Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Little Big Shots was rested by Seven (or postponed because Seven knew it would be crushed) until the Ninja’s end next week. MasterChef finishes a week tonight, up against the Ninjas. Brave souls, but no ducking that head to head. Seven is in fact ceding this week, and next to Nine. Ninjas last night had 2.52 million national viewers for Nine last night — around 200,000 more than a week ago for the debut. The metro audience jumped sharply to 1.75 million. MKR and MasterChef are the bread and Australian Ninja Warriors is the circus. MasterChef hung in there for Ten at the start of its finals week with 1.08 million viewers.

Last night’s record gentlemen’s final at Wimbledon was watched by a very solid 627,000 viewers nationally (464,000 in the metros and 163,000 in the regions) from around 10.15pm to just after 1am. One sided, but a great result for Federer’s record eighth win.

The Ninjas dominated regional markets for Nine topping the night with 769,000, from Seven News with 658,000, with Nine/NBN News 6.30pm third with 521,000, then 60 Minutes on 514,000 and Sunday Night was fifth for Seven with 511,000. In the morning, Insiders was again the dominant political chat show of the week on broadcast media with nearly 550,000 national viewers.

Network channel share:

Nine (38.8%) Seven (26.8%) Ten (16.5%) ABC (11.7%) SBS (6.3%)

Network main channels:

Nine (30.5%) Seven (18.8%) Ten (12.2%) ABC (8.2%) SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (3.2%) 7mate (3.1%) ONE (2.6%) 7TWO, Gem (2.6%)

Top 10 national programs:

Australian Ninja Warriors (Nine) — 2.527 million Seven News — 1.852 million Nine/NBN News — 1.718 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.572 million Sunday Night (Seven) — 1.332 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.081 million Border Security (Seven) — 963,000 7pm ABC News — 923,000 Grand Designs NZ (ABC) — 738,000 Killer Women (Nine) — 680,000

Top metro programs:

Australian Ninja Warriors (Nine) — 1.758 million Nine News — 1.210 million Seven News –– 1.197 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.059 million

Losers: No one really – the Ninja’s are so solid.

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 1.210 million Seven News — 1.197 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.059 million Sunday Night (Seven) — 821,000 7pm ABC News – 632,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 347,000 SBS World News — 200,000

Morning (National) TV:

Insiders (ABC, 395,000, 154,000 on News 24) — 549,000 Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 489,000 Landline (ABC) — 442,000 Weekend Today (Nine) —387,000 Offsiders (ABC) —270,000 Sports Sunday (Nine) — 237,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox Footy (4.5%) Fox League (3.7%) Fox Sports 503 (2.4%) Fox Sports 506, TVHITS (2.0%)

Top five pay TV programs:

NRL: Souths v North Qld (Fox League) — 219,000 NRL: Manly v Wests (Fox League) — 181,000 AFL: Fremantle v West Coast (Fox Footy) — 170,000 AFL: Carlton v Footscray (Fox Sports 503) — 166,000 AFL: Richmond v Brisbane (Fox Footy) — 163,000