Crikey Worm: new ADF powers, new call for Liberal truce, new Doctor Who
Australia's military will be able to respond to domestic terror attacks, and Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott are urged to bury their differences. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
The Australian Defence Force will be given new powers to both take the lead and assist state police forces in the case of domestic terror attacks, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defence Minister Marise Payne will announce today. While police forces remain as first responders, the new powers mean defence forces could be seen on Australian streets, with the legal authority to shoot and kill terrorists, The Sydney Morning Herald reports. The new powers come as part of the fallout from the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege in Sydney’s Martin Place. Under current laws, domestic police can only call on the defence force if it is believed that police capability or capacity to respond has been exceeded. This provision will be abolished. The Daily Telegraph quotes Turnbull saying: “The overhaul will make it easier for Defence to work together with federal, state and territory police in the event of a terrorist incident.”
One thought on “Crikey Worm: new ADF powers, new call for Liberal truce, new Doctor Who ”
Police are trained to protect lives. Soldiers are trained to kill. This move to allow soldiers to fight on home soil is stupid and dangerous. Has anyone reported on the number of civilian casualties in places where our ADF are working overseas? Expect them on our own soil.