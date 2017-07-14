 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 14, 2017

Three years on from MH17, the real culprits (not Russia) have never been held responsible

Politicians like to huff and puff about Russian involvement in the downing of MH17, but it is Malaysia Airlines that should be held responsible.

Ben Sandilands — Editor of Plane Talking

Ben Sandilands

Editor of Plane Talking

MH17 crash site

Let’s be blunt about the Malaysia Airlines MH17 atrocity, which killed all 298 people who were on board the Boeing 777-200ER as it was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014 and was shot down over disputed territory in eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made BUK missile.

