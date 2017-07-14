Howard defends Trump, says he believes even less in climate change these days
John Howard has told Paul Kelly at the United States Studies Centre that Australia can trust Donald Trump because the issues with his presidency are just a matter of “style”.
5 thoughts on “Howard defends Trump, says he believes even less in climate change these days ”
Totally in agreement with all but one point Margot. The CPRS. This is what Crieky reported about it in 2010. Not the perfect in the way of the good, but a very retrigrade step which would still be in the way of the even OK today.
And do click through to the Bernard Keane peace at the end:
‘The Grattan Institute has demolished the central argument behind the Rudd government’s CPRS handouts to big polluters, in a major report. In doing so, it has shown just how close Australia came to major and costly policy debacle when the Rudd-Wong CPRS narrowly failed to pass the Senate late last year.’
Little Johnnie has always been delusional. As infuriating and irrelevant as his opinion is, he’ll always be out spruiking his Luddite opinions. Never forget, even within the Libs, Janette was always known to have her hand out for any freebies being offered to her hubbie whilst he held the reins.
Still waiting for him to stand up and be counted for dragging us into Dubya’s War in the Middle East. Not to mention, any views he holds about the Trumpster are antediluvian.
John Howard and Paul Kelly.
Talk about yesterday’s men…
Wasn’t just climate change that the Greens had a major fail on. They did it again by blowing the opportunity to have an impact on gonski 2.0
Not sure why they think they are in parliament for. Major major disappointment.