How retail super funds siphon off your money to the big banks
The Liberals are up in arms over fees for industry super directors. But if they want to see real siphoning off of super funds, they should have a look at the retail super sector.
Jul 14, 2017
The Liberals are up in arms over fees for industry super directors. But if they want to see real siphoning off of super funds, they should have a look at the retail super sector.
The latest iteration of the Liberal Party’s war on industry superannuation funds comes from its acting, and outgoing, federal director Andrew Bragg. That’s not unexpected, because Bragg used to work at the Financial Services Council, the lobby and propaganda group representing retail super funds controlled by the big banks.
Powered by Taboola