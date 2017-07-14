Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Hangover night. After the sparkle and hot air of the Ninja Warriors and grunt and sweat of Origin three, last night was a perfect example of let down TV. Nothing happened, no program dominated except Masterchef (1.24 million and the most watched non news program) which again stood out for at least being of interest, even to non-foodies. The Tour De France saw some great racing through the rain, mists and fogs of the Pyrenees and a change in the lead.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.