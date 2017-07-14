 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 14, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

With the exception of Masterchef, TV last night served up a whole plate of nothing.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Hangover night. After the sparkle and hot air of the Ninja Warriors and grunt and sweat of Origin three, last night was a perfect example of let down TV. Nothing happened, no program dominated except Masterchef (1.24 million and the most watched non news program) which again stood out for at least being of interest, even to non-foodies. The Tour De France saw some great racing through the rain, mists and fogs of the Pyrenees and a change in the lead. 

