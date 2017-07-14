   Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 14, 2017

Judgement Day: how Mathias Cormann's power is growing in WA

The odds-on favourite to replace retiring senator Chris Back is Slade Brockman, who used to work for Mathias Cormann.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Following mass layoffs at the state election in March, Western Australia’s Liberals have a lucrative new position to fill when their state council convenes next weekend to anoint a successor to retired senator Chris Back.

