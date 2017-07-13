Mayne: what Amber Harrison actually, finally, told the Supreme Court
Justice John Sackar will deliver his judgment at 2pm on Monday and is expected to come down hard on Harrison.
Jul 13, 2017
After being restricted, blocked, foiled and objected to by a phalanx of legal artillery, Amber Harrison was finally allowed to read out a brief statement over the phone to the New South Wales Supreme Court yesterday.
2 thoughts on “Mayne: what Amber Harrison actually, finally, told the Supreme Court ”
The television industry is rife with backstabbing of the talent in front of the camera but usually less so with those behind the scenes. It can be ruthless.
The Seven executives & board have taken the industry to a new low, cocky with deep pockets & safe behind their protective shield of expensive legal eagles. Fascinating that Stokes is so supportive of Worner, one wonders why…?
I’m so glad there are so many programs shown on channels and streaming services that have nothing to do with Channel 7. There’s no need to watch them ever again.