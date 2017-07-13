   Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 13, 2017

Mayne: what Amber Harrison actually, finally, told the Supreme Court

Justice John Sackar will deliver his judgment at 2pm on Monday and is expected to come down hard on Harrison.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

After being restricted, blocked, foiled and objected to by a phalanx of legal artillery, Amber Harrison was finally allowed to read out a brief statement over the phone to the New South Wales Supreme Court yesterday.

2 thoughts on "Mayne: what Amber Harrison actually, finally, told the Supreme Court 

  1. zut alors

    The television industry is rife with backstabbing of the talent in front of the camera but usually less so with those behind the scenes. It can be ruthless.

    The Seven executives & board have taken the industry to a new low, cocky with deep pockets & safe behind their protective shield of expensive legal eagles. Fascinating that Stokes is so supportive of Worner, one wonders why…?

  2. jmendelssohn

    I’m so glad there are so many programs shown on channels and streaming services that have nothing to do with Channel 7. There’s no need to watch them ever again.

