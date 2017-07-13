Tax cuts at work: straight to shareholders' bank accounts
Company tax cuts are supposed to fund more jobs, right? In coming weeks, we'll find out how true that is, write Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.
Jul 13, 2017
Remember how company tax cuts, according to their proponents, lead to greater investment, more jobs, higher productivity, higher wages growth and higher economic growth? They’re a veritable economic panacea.
One thought on “Tax cuts at work: straight to shareholders’ bank accounts ”
It may be an unfashionable view, but many (if not most) people with superannuation accounts are “bank shareholders”.