Crikey Worm: States go it alone on energy, Maroons' victory, monster ice shelf breaks off
State governments say they might go it alone on a Clean Energy Target, a tobacco giant is running an under-the-radar campaign on vaping, and Queensland takes out the State of Origin series. It's the news you need to know, by Emily Watkins and Max Chalmers.
State Labor governments are expected to informally endorse a Clean Energy Target to meet international climate carbon reduction targets tomorrow, according to the Australian Financial Review. The Council of Australian Governments energy council will meet in Brisbane tomorrow. Queensland Energy Minister Mark Bailey told the Fin that the federal government deferring a decision on the CET recommended in the Finkel review had left industry lacking certainty for future investment. Speaking about the meeting to Guardian Australia, Victorian Climate and Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said states could go it alone on a target if the federal government couldn’t determine its position.
