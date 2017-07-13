   Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Jul 13, 2017

Crikey Worm: States go it alone on energy, Maroons' victory, monster ice shelf breaks off

State governments say they might go it alone on a Clean Energy Target, a tobacco giant is running an under-the-radar campaign on vaping, and Queensland takes out the State of Origin series. It's the news you need to know, by Emily Watkins and Max Chalmers.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

STATES TO ENDORSE CLEAN ENERGY TARGET

State Labor governments are expected to informally endorse a Clean Energy Target to meet international climate carbon reduction targets tomorrow, according to the Australian Financial Review. The Council of Australian Governments energy council will meet in Brisbane tomorrow. Queensland Energy Minister Mark Bailey told the Fin that the federal government deferring a decision on the CET recommended in the Finkel review had left industry lacking certainty for future investment. Speaking about the meeting to Guardian Australia, Victorian Climate and Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said states could go it alone on a target if the federal government couldn’t determine its position.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/13/states-to-endorse-clean-energy-target-maroons-win-origin/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.