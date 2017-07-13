Renewables slaughter pensioners in their beds, sell kids into slavery and worse!
Pensioners struggling with energy costs is a real issue. It's a pity far-right MP Craig Kelly lives in a fantasy world.
Jul 13, 2017
Pensioners struggling with energy costs is a real issue. It's a pity far-right MP Craig Kelly lives in a fantasy world.
Not content with causing the Grenfell tower fire, climate change is now killing Australian pensioners. Or, at least renewable energy is, according to the fourth and last Tony Abbott supporter in the Liberal partyroom, Sydney MP Craig Kelly. According to Kelly, renewable energy — contra unanimous informed opinion — has driven up power costs, meaning pensioners will freeze to death over winter. If you think this is a stretch, remember that Kelly has already compared wind turbines to “tabacco” [sic] and believes the Australian Medical Association is engaged in a conspiracy to deny the health effects of turbines, and that renewables drown children.
Powered by Taboola