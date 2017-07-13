Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Predictably, no other program could come close to bringing down State of Origin game three.
Jul 13, 2017
Predictably, no other program could come close to bringing down State of Origin game three.
Origin, you monster. Good on Queensland for winning — particularly for the likes of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater and Jonathan Thurston (who deserved to go out on a high last night).
The game averaged 3.65 million viewers nationally — a high for the series this year and for all programs so far this year. There were 2.48 million metro viewers and 1.39 million regional viewers — both highs for the year. The Brisbane audience was 867,000, the highest of the series. But for a game that was hyped as much as it was, the audiences fell far short of games in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Next for Nine, the Ninjas on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night and Seven can go back to contemplating misery with Behave Yourself and Yummy Mummies. For the rest, it didn’t matter, the ratings for Offspring (618,000 nationally) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (668,000 nationally) were squashed last night , though Gerard Henderson and his curious media obsessions were sent up very nicely on Mad As Hell. And poor Nina’s desire for domestic tranquility continues. Perhaps she should have watched the Origin game and barracked for Queensland.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
*Nine News, Nine News 6.30pm in Perth were impacted by Nine’s Origin’s coverage start time being 30 minutes earlier. ACA was pre-empted nationally.
Top metro programs:
Losers: No one, Origin was too dominant.
Metro news and current affairs:
*Nine News, Nine News 6.30pm in Perth were impacted by Nine’s Origin’s coverage start time being 30 minutes earlier. ACA was pre-empted nationally.
Morning TV:
Top five pay TV channels:
Top five pay TV programs:
Powered by Taboola