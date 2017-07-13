Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Origin, you monster. Good on Queensland for winning — particularly for the likes of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater and Jonathan Thurston (who deserved to go out on a high last night).

The game averaged 3.65 million viewers nationally — a high for the series this year and for all programs so far this year. There were 2.48 million metro viewers and 1.39 million regional viewers — both highs for the year. The Brisbane audience was 867,000, the highest of the series. But for a game that was hyped as much as it was, the audiences fell far short of games in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Next for Nine, the Ninjas on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night and Seven can go back to contemplating misery with Behave Yourself and Yummy Mummies. For the rest, it didn’t matter, the ratings for Offspring (618,000 nationally) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (668,000 nationally) were squashed last night , though Gerard Henderson and his curious media obsessions were sent up very nicely on Mad As Hell. And poor Nina’s desire for domestic tranquility continues. Perhaps she should have watched the Origin game and barracked for Queensland.

Network channel share:

Nine (47.6%) Seven 19.6%) Ten (14.9%) ABC (11.6%) SBS (6.4%)

Network main channels:

Nine (40.5%) Seven (13.5%) Ten (10.8%) ABC (7.8%) SBS ONE (4.7%)

Top 5 digital channels:

Gem (2.7%) GO (2.6%) 7TWO,7mate (2.2%) ABC 2, ONE (2.1%)

Top 10 national programs:

State of Origin Game 3 (Nine) — 3.652 million State of Origin Post-Match (Nine) — 2.229 million State of Origin Pre-Match (Nine) — 2.020 million Seven News — 1.714 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.533 million Nine/NBN News — 1.309 million * Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.305 million * Home and Away (Seven) — 1.147 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.103 million

*Nine News, Nine News 6.30pm in Perth were impacted by Nine’s Origin’s coverage start time being 30 minutes earlier. ACA was pre-empted nationally.

Top metro programs:

State of Origin Game 3 (Nine) — 2.488 million State of Origin Post-Match (Nine) — 1.560 million State of Origin Pre-Match (Nine) — 1.364 million Seven News — 1.075 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.003 million

Losers: No one, Origin was too dominant.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.075 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.003 million Nine News — 998,000 * Nine News (6.30pm) — 955,000 * 7pm ABC News —714,000 7.30 (ABC) — 534,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 513,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 469,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 352,000 SBS World News — 153,000

*Nine News, Nine News 6.30pm in Perth were impacted by Nine’s Origin’s coverage start time being 30 minutes earlier. ACA was pre-empted nationally.

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 495,000 Today (Nine) – 386,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 247,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 157,000 + 66,000 on News 24) — 223,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 192,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 136,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox 8, TV HITS (2.0%) LifeStyle (1.7%) Nick Jr (1.6%) UKTV (1.4%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 59,000 Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) — 55,000 Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) — 52,000 American Dad (Fox8) —52000 Location Location (LifeStyle) — 49,000