Apologies and non-apologies ... Origin Blues ... changes at the Wall Street Journal
Chris Smith apologises, Prue MacSween doesn't and the Daily Tele kind of does. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Jul 13, 2017
Chris Smith apologises, Prue MacSween doesn't and the Daily Tele kind of does. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Today in Media Files, 2GB’s Chris Smith has apologised for comments made by Prue MacSween on his program while The Daily Telegraph‘s editor has offered a non-apology for a graphic in yesterday’s paper.
Powered by Taboola