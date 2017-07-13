We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “Tips and rumours ”
and looking at the pictures, was Gladys only half committed as she couldn’t work out to wear the jacket?
The Origin side had better watch out, she will look for a way to outsource it…