Crikey Worm

Jul 12, 2017

Crikey Worm: Turnbull's speech helps Bernardi, Trump's Russia collusion, cricket deal close

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's London speech about the Liberal Party is still making waves, and Cricket Australia could be ready to compromise on its contract spat with players. It's the news you need to know, by Emily Watkins and Max Chalmers.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

TURNBULL’S MENZIES SPEECH ‘BACKFIRED’

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull‘s London speech is still dominating the news, with The Australian reporting that it has backfired. The speech, in which he said the Liberal Party was not conservative, is now being used by Cory Bernardi‘s Australian Conservative movement and One Nation as a recruitment tool. Fairfax reports that the federal cabinet has rallied around the PM on his comments, but political consultant Lynton Crosby has said the party should focus on values and policies rather than internal politics. Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett has said the speech showed “appalling lack of political judgement”, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

