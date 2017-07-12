Crikey Worm: Turnbull's speech helps Bernardi, Trump's Russia collusion, cricket deal close
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's London speech about the Liberal Party is still making waves, and Cricket Australia could be ready to compromise on its contract spat with players. It's the news you need to know, by Emily Watkins and Max Chalmers.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull‘s London speech is still dominating the news, with The Australian reporting that it has backfired. The speech, in which he said the Liberal Party was not conservative, is now being used by Cory Bernardi‘s Australian Conservative movement and One Nation as a recruitment tool. Fairfax reports that the federal cabinet has rallied around the PM on his comments, but political consultant Lynton Crosby has said the party should focus on values and policies rather than internal politics. Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett has said the speech showed “appalling lack of political judgement”, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.