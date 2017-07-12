Turnbull's 'conservative' quandry is all about the N-word
Malcolm Turnbull might be right about Robert Menzies, but that's no help when the ideological debate has been fractured by the collapse of neoliberalism.
Jul 12, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull might be right about Robert Menzies, but that's no help when the ideological debate has been fractured by the collapse of neoliberalism.
Was Robert Menzies a liberal or a conservative? How is the Liberal Party liberal and conservative at the same time? What’s a liberal and a conservative anyway? What’s that strange creature, a “liberal conservative”, which Tony Abbott calls himself?
Powered by Taboola