Tips and rumours

Jul 12, 2017

Tips and rumours

Victoria's new speed limits hit a wall ... who paid for Lisa Singh's Palestine trip? ... gamers (and Pauline Hanson) won't be happy with NBN announcements ...

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

2 comments

2 thoughts on "Tips and rumours" 

  1. MJM

    “Qatar picks up Singh’s bill.” C’mon Crikey!! If I wanted to read that kind of putdown I’d buy one of Murdoch’s rags. I expect better from you.

  2. paddy

    Just a (sad) confirmation that the NBN promo speed test screenshot is exactly what mine looks like on a good day. Alas the bloody laws of physics refuse to allow ping times below about 590 milliseconds using the Sky Muster satellite.
    Of course, should you try using a VPN on an NBN satellite connection… ping times can regularly reach 1000+ milliseconds!

