Tips and rumours
Victoria's new speed limits hit a wall ... who paid for Lisa Singh's Palestine trip? ... gamers (and Pauline Hanson) won't be happy with NBN announcements ...
Jul 12, 2017
Victoria's new speed limits hit a wall ... who paid for Lisa Singh's Palestine trip? ... gamers (and Pauline Hanson) won't be happy with NBN announcements ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Tips and rumours ”
“Qatar picks up Singh’s bill.” C’mon Crikey!! If I wanted to read that kind of putdown I’d buy one of Murdoch’s rags. I expect better from you.
Just a (sad) confirmation that the NBN promo speed test screenshot is exactly what mine looks like on a good day. Alas the bloody laws of physics refuse to allow ping times below about 590 milliseconds using the Sky Muster satellite.
Of course, should you try using a VPN on an NBN satellite connection… ping times can regularly reach 1000+ milliseconds!