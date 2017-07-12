  
Jul 12, 2017

Channel Nine under fire for cutting local news in Darwin

Channel Nine will no longer produce Darwin's 6pm bulletin locally, leaving the ABC's bulletin as the only locally produced TV news in the Top End capital.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Only in commercial TV can a cost-cutting move like ending the local production of Channel Nine News in Darwin be spun as a positive. Nine has decided that Darwin’s only commercial TV news bulletin will now be produced by the network’s regional Queensland division in a restructure that will leave the ABC as the only locally produced TV news bulletin in the Top End’s capital city.

