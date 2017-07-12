Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
A big night in a big week of wins for Channel Nine.
Jul 12, 2017
A big night for Nine. Australian Ninja Warrior, a wins for the news in the metros, and tonight, thanks to Origin game three they will win again. The Ninjas grabbed 2.13 million, down from Sunday’s 2.32 million debut. The metro audience of 1.47 million was off by around 150,000. With solid wins in the metros by Nine News from 6 to 7pm (but the usual loss to Seven nationally) it was easily Nine’s night.
