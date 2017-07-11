How long does Malcolm Turnbull have left?
Political columnists have started to predict the "terminal stage" of the Turnbull government. Based on past experience, how long does his leadership have left?
In yesterday’s Age, Mark Kenny said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership was reaching the “terminal stage”. Kenny cites the continued (ahem) feedback from certain portions of his party, the consistent loss of two-party preferred polls to Labor (the very measure he used to justify the ousting of his predecessor), and the thinning margin between Turnbull’s personal approval and that of Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as factors, and concludes: “Disappointed voters had already stopped listening.”
