  
Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jul 11, 2017

How long does Malcolm Turnbull have left?

Political columnists have started to predict the "terminal stage" of the Turnbull government. Based on past experience, how long does his leadership have left?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

In yesterday’s Age, Mark Kenny said Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership was reaching the “terminal stage”. Kenny cites the continued (ahem) feedback from certain portions of his party, the consistent loss of two-party preferred polls to Labor (the very measure he used to justify the ousting of his predecessor), and the thinning margin between Turnbull’s personal approval and that of Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as factors, and concludes: “Disappointed voters had already stopped listening.” 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/11/when-malcolm-turnbull-will-be-ousted-according-to-science-and-maths/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.