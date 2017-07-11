What Mark Latham didn't say about his 'white male privilege' report
Gender and diversity training in the APS is working, but you won't hear Mark Latham say that.
Jul 11, 2017
Former Labor leader Mark Latham has said that a recent study on hiring practices proves that “white male privilege is a leftie lie”, but the report actually says that diversity training is having the desired effect.
3 thoughts on “What Mark Latham didn’t say about his ‘white male privilege’ report ”
You should probably note that women outnumber men in the public service as a whole as well, at 56% compared to 44%.
Hate to say it, Latham’s right – “Gender and diversity” training in the APS is now resulting in discrimination against males.
As an ex Public Servant I can say that in the Seventies and Eighties many women were in junior roles compared to men. It was only in the sixties when a female APS employee was terminated upon marriage. Thank God for progress. If it is going a bit more the other way now – suck it up Latham and take it like a man, not a whining baby that has had its ice cream taken away.
Nice tu quoque. The reality is is that we should be striving for no discrimination whatsoever, not reverse discrimination.