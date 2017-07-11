What kind of a shitheap country have we turned into?
Posters calling for Waleed Aly and Yassmin Abdel-Magied to be deported and Sarah Hanson-Young to be hanged are dragging us back to the racist, sexist and homophobic Australia of the 1950s.
I grew up in the ’70s, and it wasn’t the most well-mannered era. You didn’t get five minutes into daily conversation before any number of racist, homophobic, sexist epithets would be spat out, sometimes with malice, often merely because that was the way many people spoke, whether intending to offend or not. And the media reflected that, which is why so much comedy from the 1970s is now so painful to watch. Anyone who wasn’t a white able-bodied heterosexual male would be described in insulting or dismissive terms, with white able-bodied heterosexual women second on that particular ladder of privilege. They were what was normal. Everything else was Different. Other.
One thought on “What kind of a shitheap country have we turned into? ”
We are better than this, BK. I’ve never met an Australian who doesn’t believe in a fair go- doesn’t matter how they self-identify their politics – left, right or centrist. The preferred road to get us there differs, but not the demand for a fair go.
I sometimes wonder how we’ve kept the faith after 3 or 4 decades of being distracted and directed to turn on the “other” so we wouldn’t notice what crony capitalism and Neoliberalism were doing to society.
And it most certainly started under Howard: remember battlers and bludgers? Abbott certainly did and does.