Media Watch's appeal to the future of 'public interest journalism' is snobbish and unbalanced
What was meant to be a "special edition" of Media Watch was actually a predictable lecturette.
Jul 11, 2017
Last night Media Watch favoured us with what Paul Barry was pleased to describe as a special edition asking what can be done to “save public interest journalism”, not that he ever bothered to explain what the program meant by that term.
2 thoughts on “Media Watch’s appeal to the future of ‘public interest journalism’ is snobbish and unbalanced ”
Watching that ep of Media Watch left a bad taste in my mouth. It annoyed me that it was assumed that all journalism of yesteryear was valued by the audience. A lot of people paid for the paper because it was one of the only ways to get the major news stories and the crossword. The advertisers paid the bill and the journalists created the bloat to wrap the ads in. Has anybody ever finished an article in the good weekend? A lot of us do not and will not miss the print press as it was established before the internet.
This is a disappointing take from the producer of so many great episodes of Media Watch. The charge of snobbery is very unfair. MW didn’t define what ‘quality’ or ‘public interest’ journalism means exactly — it made the point that doing so is very difficult. But most proposals for a subsidy scheme (like the one floated in the Finkelstein Review) would include the tabloids precisely because they produce lots of the kind of journalism that helps make democracy work (holding politicians to account, exposing corruption etc.). As Salter surely appreciates the question at hand is whether that kind of journalism – given its public good characteristics and the massive decline in ad revenue going to news media – is going to be under-produced. Sure Facebook and Google have outcompeted Fairfax and News in the advertising market, but they’re not even in the content market. That’s the point. As for Dasher, wouldn’t it be better to commend him for advocating a role for government in solving a pressing problem, rather than speculating on his motives?