Going home: risky national security push comes from Turnbull's weakness
The prime minister has allowed his weakness within his own party to influence his approach to national security, and there are big risks arising from that.
Jul 11, 2017
The government has manoeuvred itself into a problematic position on national security, propelled by ego and the weakness of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s position.
One thought on “Going home: risky national security push comes from Turnbull’s weakness ”
learning? OR Copying ?
“We’re very always interested in learning about the British experience,” Turnbull said.