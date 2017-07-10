Turnbull needs to get marriage equality off the agenda
Malcolm Turnbull needs to shut down the marriage equality issue and convince voters he's focused on the economy. His opponents don't want him to.
Liberal Senator Dean Smith
6 thoughts on “Turnbull needs to get marriage equality off the agenda ”
Perhaps Turnbull should’ve taken the opportunity at the G20 to inquire of Angela Merkel, “Did it hurt much when you announced the snap conscience vote for same sex marriage?”
There was a resounding ‘yes’ vote & Merkel is riding high. Don’t be frightened, Malcolm – even Germany’s six Muslim MPs voted in the affirmative. Apparently they’re less hardline than Abbott, Abetz & Andrews.
Spot on Zut Alors. Take a leaf out of Merkel’s book Malcontent.
We understand that his prenup with the Fish Herpes* guy stops him from pushing the social stuff, but stick to economy stuff in what way?
Fellating banks like his former employer Goldman Sachs (“a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money”)?
Because he tried that – as Mr Harbourside Mansion, remember?
*(Barnys answer to the carp problem – seriously)
Hello my BFF and councillor in all matters. My Spartan warrior and philosopher who speaks from on high. All hail the Spartan.
‘…Barnys answer to the carp problem…’
But we have yet to find an answer to Barney’s carping problem.
Isn’t it possible that BOTH wage stagnation/job losses/the economy AND identity/cultural politics are important, both to ‘voters’ and in themselves. That Trump was elected BOTH because he promised to bring back jobs AND appealed to a white supremacist sense of nationhood? That BOTH economic justice AND human rights (not to mention global warming and the future of the planet) are ‘on the agenda’? And that the conflict between progress and reaction must be addressed equally on all fronts?