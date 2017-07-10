  
Jul 10, 2017

Coin in my groin ... robot journalists ... Uhlmann's spray ...

The NT News has delivered a most Northern Territory of tales. The Daily Mail, of course, ripped it off.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, the NT News delivered an instant classic front page over the weekend, Google is funding robots to write news stories in the UK, and a drone photographer has been fined over video of Nine personalities Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys’ wedding.

One thought on “Coin in my groin … robot journalists … Uhlmann’s spray … 

  1. Barbara Haan

    I liked Chris Uhlmann’s assessment of the Trumpster at the G20. I also like Annabel Crabbe – must be ‘cos she’s a South Aussie. Don’t hit me.

