The laws 'protecting' migrant workers all but guarantee they will be exploited
And surprise, surprise, the Department of Immigration hasn't made things any easier for them.
Jul 10, 2017
Migrant Workers’ Taskforce chair Allan Fels
This is the govt to which Senator Cash belongs. She informed us last week that there would be investigations when employers did not keep PaTH internees on at the end of their training period. They write regulations but don’t provide the resources for them to be implemented. I remember in Fiji in 1993 the Mara govt passed new laws establishing a consumer protection agency. In an effort to make contact with it, I approached a lawyer I knew well in the A-G’s dept. He advised that it didn’t exist. I argued that it had been established by law. He replied that indeed it had been established by law but there was no office, no budget and no personnel. However the govt could still say it had established such an office. The same principle applies to regulatory authorities in Australia.