Jul 10, 2017

SBS Comedy received no complaints from politicians, broadcaster says

Lampooned politicians did not lodge formal complaints with SBS over its satirical news site Backburner before the site was axed.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Michael Ebeid

 SBS boss Michael Ebeid

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “SBS Comedy received no complaints from politicians, broadcaster says 

  1. Barbara Haan

    It’s a disgrace what is happening to SBS. Go away Abetz.

    1. Barbara Haan

      Get lost on a hike to Cradle Mountain, my man.

