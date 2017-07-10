SBS Comedy received no complaints from politicians, broadcaster says
Lampooned politicians did not lodge formal complaints with SBS over its satirical news site Backburner before the site was axed.
Jul 10, 2017
Lampooned politicians did not lodge formal complaints with SBS over its satirical news site Backburner before the site was axed.
SBS boss Michael Ebeid
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “SBS Comedy received no complaints from politicians, broadcaster says ”
It’s a disgrace what is happening to SBS. Go away Abetz.
Get lost on a hike to Cradle Mountain, my man.