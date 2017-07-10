  
Jul 10, 2017

Mayne: Seven's triumvirate buy themselves endless Amber Harrison publicity

By no longer contesting Seven’s claims in court or pursuing her own counter-claims, Harrison has laid down her legal arms and shifted the debate back into the court of public opinion, where she has proven herself to be an effective combatant.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

The flabbergasting behaviour of the men leading Seven West Media was on display again in recent days when their hardball negotiating tactics against former executive assistant Amber Harrison guaranteed many more months of damaging headlines and distractions.

4 comments

4 thoughts on “Mayne: Seven’s triumvirate buy themselves endless Amber Harrison publicity 

  1. Wayne Robinson

    I’m a shareholder in Seven Media and I’m not happy. I intend to go the the annual general meeting in November (if it’s in Perth). Otherwise, I’ll be putting in a proxy vote against any and all resolutions the company puts up.

    If Amber Harrison stands as a director, I’ll vote for her. It’s not cutting off my nose to spite my face – the share price is so low, it’s negligible.

    I used to subscribe to the West Australian, but I cancelled when they started publishing Andrew Bolt. The West is no longer ‘Murdoch light’. I only watch Seven for the AFL. I hope the programs it promotes during the breaks are the network’s worst programs. They’re a pretty dismal lot – I think I’d need to be almost brain dead to be able to enjoy them.

  2. zut alors

    No male role models amongst this shower.

    1. IanG

      Exactly!

      1. Barbara Haan

        Boys will be boys.

