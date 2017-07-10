If Al Jazeera closes, we all lose
We will all know less about the world and hear only more Western-centric news if Al Jazeera is forced to close, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.
Jul 10, 2017
We will all know less about the world and hear only more Western-centric news if Al Jazeera is forced to close, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.
Al Jazeera has always been controversial. But its closure would cost us all nuance and perspective in global news.
Powered by Taboola