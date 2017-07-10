  
Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Middle East

Jul 10, 2017

If Al Jazeera closes, we all lose

We will all know less about the world and hear only more Western-centric news if Al Jazeera is forced to close, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.

Share

Al Jazeera has always been controversial. But its closure would cost us all nuance and perspective in global news.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/10/if-qatar-closes-al-jazeera-at-saudi-arabias-demand-the-world-will-suffer/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.