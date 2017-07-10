Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
The debut of Australian Ninja cut down the competition last night
Jul 10, 2017
The final of House Rules 2017 on Seven was mugged last night by the debut on Nine of the Australian version of a Japanese game show called Sasuke. It is on NBC in the US. However you describe it, Australian Ninja Warrior was successfully introduced to Australians (the US version has been on SBS) grabbing 2.32 million national viewers with 1.68 million in the metros and 648,000 in the regions. Nine was a very clear winner in the metros.The winner’s announcement on House Rules on Seven averaged a solid 1.84 million and the grand final part 1.64 million.
