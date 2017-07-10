G20 heads in the sand on the big global issue: wage stagnation
The G20 ignored the single biggest economic and political issue across the developed world - persistent wage stagnation. But voters won't put up with it, write Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.
Share
In terms of positive outcomes, the G20 is a pointless talkfest. It was important when the world faced the real threat of a depression as the global financial crisis unfolded and co-ordinated action was required, but since then it has gone the way of other major talkfests like the G7 and the APEC summit. The substantive action is on the sidelines, in bilateral meetings. Politicians and the media who accompany them, however, have to portray the get-together as a major achievement, so we were treated to a dutiful series of stories this morning about various wins for Malcolm Turnbull.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
4 thoughts on “G20 heads in the sand on the big global issue: wage stagnation ”
Wage stagnation seems to have coincided with globalization of lower-skilled and automated jobs, and the acceleration from ‘hard’ goods to services. Our low-paid jobs have gone to even-lower-paid countries where the jobs are considered high-paid. Global businesses have squeezed the profits of traditional businesses (and generated no/minimal profits themselves or have accumulated super-profits in low-tax countries). There is no turning back. The ‘economic problem’ we studied in high school (‘what’, ‘how’ and ‘for whom’) has skewed globally. In the past, workers tended to be employed in a business that made products that the employee themselves could not afford (hence special prices and finance for workers in car factories) but there WERE customers in the same location who COULD afford to buy the product (i.e. a local market in the same community). This model has now gone global: workers (and robots) in developing countries build products for middle-class customers in developed countries, who can only afford them by generating incomes from designing, marketing or financing those products. We have so many ‘excess’ workers in developed countries that there is no upward pressure on wages. Hard to see how this changing anytime soon. Indeed, when automation moves up the income scale (as is predicted, with AI and the like), there are going to be a lot of smart but angry people around, with accumulated university debt and no prospect for repayment – all they will have, is their sense of entitlement and betrayal.
But to address it would mean actually biting into company/sponsor profits??????
Fat chance that.
You’re right again Kiewso. Might as well piss into the wind in the hope that will ever happen.
Bernard says, “the longer governments and companies try to ignore [global voter anger at wage stagnation] and hope it will just magically go away, the worse it’s going to get.”
This statement overlooks that neoliberalism is more than just a self-harming economic doctrine, but equally a political programme to delegitimise government action to correct for that harm. The problem then is not, as Bernard says here, that the Turnbull government is acting “at the behest of business” – and hence that business just needs to wise up to the damage wage stagnation (with government support) is doing to its customers. Rather, the problem is that neoliberalism has successfully sold Western voters on the lie that government by definition harms business. (We hear echoes of this every time Bernard castigating political parties for facilitating ‘protectionism’, as if the opposite were always ideal.) Jettisoning neoliberalism will take restoring a view of government as properly an instrument of the popular will, rather than the elites’ instrument of technocratic management that it is currently reduced to. Bernard’s newfound critique of neoliberalism still has some way to go.