Jul 7, 2017

What in the name of Don Bradman's cover drive is going on at Cricket Australia?

A pay dispute has left 230 Australian cricket players unemployed since July 1, writes Crikey intern Will Hogan.

Will Hogan

The pay dispute between Australian cricket administrators Cricket Australia (CA) and the players’ union the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) has been a long and enduring saga. The impasse between players and administration over the structure of the new memorandum of understanding (MoU) has left 230 players unemployed since July 1. The ACA announced this week that male players selected in the “second” national squad — Australia A — would not partake in the upcoming tour against South Africa, the first time Australian cricketers have ever boycotted a tour. Players are also threatening a possible boycott of the 2017-18 Ashes series if an agreement cannot be reached.

