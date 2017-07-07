Follow the PaTH to unpaid labour! It's easier than you think.
Businesses can engage unpaid workers with minimal vetting and oversight under the PaTH internship program.
Jul 7, 2017
The PaTH retail partnership announced by Employment Minister Michaelia Cash and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday adds to the existing PaTH internship program — already controversial — and aims to place 10,000 unpaid interns with such venerable employers as Coffee Club and Bakers Delight through job providers, thus creating “up to 10,000” jobs. But what kind of oversight is there? Can any random person with an ABN decide they need unpaid labour for four to 12 weeks and pick up $1000 from the government to “cover the costs” of hosting an intern?
One thought on “Follow the PaTH to unpaid labour! It’s easier than you think. ”
Here we have yet another scheme (thought bubble) dreamed up by turkeys with no regard to where the money that they throw around comes from. It’s only tax money! They can squander it, enrich themselves with it, give it to their benefactors, buy post politics careers with it. This is just another hare brained scheme that CASH would have thought part of the way through at the hairdressers’, and then run with as the lacquer crisply dried.