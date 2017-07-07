  
Jul 7, 2017

Love and war are not opposites and neither are love and hate

Crikey readers respond to Rundle's Insiders recap and Razer on sex robots.

On love and war

Wayne Robinson writes: Re. “Let slip the dongs of war” (Thursday) 

“Love and War as opposites? I don’t think so, and neither did John Lyly, who saw in 1579 that they could be meaningfully compared.” It reminds me about a quote in Robert Sapolsky’s “Behave: the Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst”citing Eli Wiesel, Nobel Prize winner and concentration camp survivor: ‘the opposite of love is not hate; its opposite is indifference.’

And you have to hate to go to war.

On Marr versus Henderson round two

Bruce Hogan writes: Re. “Daily Tele’s dystopian future … how that Chris Christie snap happened … and everyone gets a correction …” (Wednesday) 

Surely Mr Rundle means Marr and Henderson are like Statler and Waldorf, not Bert and Ernie. And as far as Tolkien characters go, “Wormtongue” is a much better fit for the single-personality Henderson than “Gollum”.

