Love and war are not opposites and neither are love and hate

Re. “Let slip the dongs of war” (Thursday)

“Love and War as opposites? I don’t think so, and neither did John Lyly, who saw in 1579 that they could be meaningfully compared.” It reminds me about a quote in Robert Sapolsky’s “Behave: the Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst”citing Eli Wiesel, Nobel Prize winner and concentration camp survivor: ‘the opposite of love is not hate; its opposite is indifference.’

And you have to hate to go to war.