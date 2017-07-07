Labor looks for revenge in Gillespie High Court challenge
The decision to challenge National MP David Gillespie's eligibility to sit in Parliament is the same sort of tactic Tony Abbott used against Labor. What goes around, comes around.
Jul 7, 2017
Labor’s High Court challenge to David Gillespie’s eligibility to be elected to Parliament could be seen as an act of vengeance on Tony Abbott regarding his actions as then-opposition leader during the minority government under Julia Gillard.
One thought on “Labor looks for revenge in Gillespie High Court challenge ”
If the Gov is relying on “Brandis’ own view” that there isn’t a s44 issue, I’d place good money on their being a byelection in the not-too-distant future. I’ve never known a lawyer (let alone an AG) who seems to so consistently misunderstand the law. No wonder he had to go into politics in order to get his beloved QC title.