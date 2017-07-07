  
Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Jul 7, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Strong performances for Masterchef on Channel Ten and the Tour de France on SBS the highlights on an otherwise weak night for ratings.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Masterchef was the most watched non-news program with 1.25 million people nationally — a good result for Ten — on a generally weak night. Not so good was the bombing of Common Sense, the Gogglebox Australia derivative which flopped badly on Foxtel on Wednesday night and again on Ten last night. Common Sense managed just 647,000 viewers (including 463,000 in the metros — it’s a program aimed at metro viewers really, so it didn’t click). It followed Masterchef at 8.40pm and was beaten by Janet King on the ABC which wrapped up last night with 787,000 national viewers. That was also more than watched 7.30 an hour earlier (733,000, which used to be a moderately tolerable figure for the program in metro markets).

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/07/glenn-dyers-tv-ratings-245/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.