Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jul 7, 2017
Strong performances for Masterchef on Channel Ten and the Tour de France on SBS the highlights on an otherwise weak night for ratings.
Masterchef was the most watched non-news program with 1.25 million people nationally — a good result for Ten — on a generally weak night. Not so good was the bombing of Common Sense, the Gogglebox Australia derivative which flopped badly on Foxtel on Wednesday night and again on Ten last night. Common Sense managed just 647,000 viewers (including 463,000 in the metros — it’s a program aimed at metro viewers really, so it didn’t click). It followed Masterchef at 8.40pm and was beaten by Janet King on the ABC which wrapped up last night with 787,000 national viewers. That was also more than watched 7.30 an hour earlier (733,000, which used to be a moderately tolerable figure for the program in metro markets).
