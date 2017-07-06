Mayne: politics junkies needing an election fix? NSW has got you covered
Expect Tony Abbott and a few of his factional enemies to take a keen interest in the new Northern Beaches council, and the giant Inner West council will be a fierce contest between Labor and the Greens.
2 thoughts on “Mayne: politics junkies needing an election fix? NSW has got you covered ”
Barnett didn’t go early. WA has had fixed terms since the Act was amended in 2011. The description “disaster” is nonetheless apt.
Wouldn’t be so confident about Queensland Labor “going full term”. The next Queensland election will be the last before fixed four year terms begin. There has been a redistribution and two new seats created. Premier Palaszczuk has invested a lot of political capital in the Adani coal mine and is now dealing with the rising star of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party which seems to be unconnected to any rational political analysis. The last thing either Labor or the LNP need is the possibility of One Nation holding the balance of power in Queensland’s unicameral (no upper house) parliament. The ducks are now being lined up. Many think Palaszczuk will go early, possibly later this year.