  
Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

New South Wales

Jul 6, 2017

Mayne: politics junkies needing an election fix? NSW has got you covered

Expect Tony Abbott and a few of his factional enemies to take a keen interest in the new Northern Beaches council, and the giant Inner West council will be a fierce contest between Labor and the Greens.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Share

Clover Moore

City of Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Mayne: politics junkies needing an election fix? NSW has got you covered 

  1. K

    Barnett didn’t go early. WA has had fixed terms since the Act was amended in 2011. The description “disaster” is nonetheless apt.

  2. Hugh (Charlie) McColl

    Wouldn’t be so confident about Queensland Labor “going full term”. The next Queensland election will be the last before fixed four year terms begin. There has been a redistribution and two new seats created. Premier Palaszczuk has invested a lot of political capital in the Adani coal mine and is now dealing with the rising star of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party which seems to be unconnected to any rational political analysis. The last thing either Labor or the LNP need is the possibility of One Nation holding the balance of power in Queensland’s unicameral (no upper house) parliament. The ducks are now being lined up. Many think Palaszczuk will go early, possibly later this year.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/07/06/the-nsw-council-elections-to-watch-including-northern-beaches/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.