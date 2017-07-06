  
Jul 6, 2017

Seven apologises to Abdel-Magied ... no letters to the editor ... and NT News can't help but wonder

Seven has apologised for a poll asking its Facebook users whether commentator Yassmin Abdel-Magied should leave the country.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, Seven has apologised for a poll asking its Facebook users whether commentator Yassmin Abdel-Magied should leave the country, and the Australian Financial Review has canned its letters page today to fit in a two-page ad.

1 comments

One thought on “Seven apologises to Abdel-Magied … no letters to the editor … and NT News can’t help but wonder 

  1. Barrie O'Shea

    The AFR has been missing the letters section at least once a week for many months. I assumed that the letters editor works part time……..

