Let slip the dongs of war
The question is not whether sex robots will encourage the objectification of women (duh), but the extent to which security agencies will exploit such technology to wage wars and expand the surveillance state.
Jul 6, 2017
In April 1965, a young Oregon student was rushing to attend an anti-war rally. Diane Newell Meyer, then 22, had prepared no placard, so she quickly grabbed an envelope and pinned it to her chest having just scrawled upon it the words, “Make Love, Not War”. The slogan drew attention, as things affixed to young bosoms are wont to, and was reproduced throughout the era of Vietnam War protest on millions of buttons and protest signs, and at least one dreary John Lennon song.
6 thoughts on “Let slip the dongs of war ”
Helen – new phrase to replace ‘make love not war’
HELP! THE PARANOIDS ARE AFTER ME
‘Love and War as opposites? I don’t think so, and neither did John Lyly, who saw in 1579 that they could be meaningfully compared.’
It reminds me about a quote in Robert Sapolsky’s ‘Behave: the Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst’ (strongly recommended – it’s very engrossing once you get past the early very difficult neuroscience, but then everything drops into place, even the ‘rational’ dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) citing Eli Wiesel, Nobel Prize winner and concentration camp survivor: ‘the opposite of love is not hate; its opposite is indifference.’
And you have to hate to go to war.
I don’t care! I’m going to *want* the government to know I have two bespoke sex robots! — one designed to look like Cory Bernardi, the other like Andrew Hastie. Sometimes I join in, and sometimes I just watch …
*applauds”
It has come to pass that I would once reflect upon the paranoid nature of stories like this. Alas, I do miss those times….
In defence of Ms Meyer and her hasty scrawl, I would have thought the slogan only works if you DON’T see “love” and “war” as opposites. The primary meaning of “make love” has to be “have sex” – as an alternative use for the energy that might otherwise go into making war. (Tediously beside the point, I know, but that’s pretty much where you’ll find me these days.)
On the main point, if the state insists on surveille-ing me via my apparatus, I very much endorse Owen Richardson’s way of exploiting their curiosity.
Very glad to learn about Ms Meyer. Hadn’t heard that yarn before.