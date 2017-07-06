Headlines from 2019 the Daily Tele missed
What other stories will make the news in the Daily Telegraph's dystopian world of a 2019 Shorten government?
Jul 6, 2017
Yesterday, the Daily Telegraph published a front page of what its dystopian future would be like under a Shorten Labor government. Marriage equality, more money for education, penalty rates for low paid workers. How horrible!
Here’s some other headlines we think they probably should have included:
One thought on “Headlines from 2019 the Daily Tele missed”
The rainbow ones a corker!