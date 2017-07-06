Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
A rough night for Ten thanks to an underperforming Offspring .
The big news from last night was that Offspring is losing it. The program had 832,000 national viewers — down from 993,000 a week ago for the returning ep — a drop of 11.6%. But the real concern should be the 18% slide in the metro audience to 594,000 last night from 724,000 a week earlier. Metro viewers are the core audience for Offspring and the faffing Nina. If they don’t come back it will be a very dry winter for Ten. Masterchef had delivered 1.14 million viewers as a lead-in, so more than 27% of that lead in audience didn’t stick around for Nina.
