Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jul 6, 2017

A rough night for Ten thanks to an underperforming Offspring .

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

The big news from last night was that Offspring is losing it. The program had 832,000 national viewers — down from 993,000 a week ago for the returning ep — a drop of 11.6%. But the real concern should be the 18% slide in the metro audience to 594,000 last night from 724,000 a week earlier. Metro viewers are the core audience for Offspring and the faffing Nina. If they don’t come back it will be a very dry winter for Ten. Masterchef had delivered 1.14 million viewers as a lead-in, so more than 27% of that lead in audience didn’t stick around for Nina.

