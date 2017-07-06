Abbott is Bill Shorten's new best headkicker
Tony Abbott is attacking the government using Bill Shorten's own attack lines. With Shorten on leave, it's almost as though Abbott is doing his job for him.
Jul 6, 2017
“That’s the thing about this Prime Minister,” Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said in his budget reply speech in May, “he only discovers his heart when he feels fear in it. He doesn’t believe in what he’s doing — the people behind him don’t believe it either.”
7 thoughts on “Abbott is Bill Shorten’s new best headkicker ”
“It’s true that major party MPs struggle to make branch meetings interesting for the party faithful who turn out.” Just read in Fairfax that Andrew Hastie is hosting Peta Credlin at a fundraiser in Perth in October.
A never-ending comedy show for the Australian electorate to enjoy.
Instead of mentioning his name perhaps Turnbull should refer to Abbott offhandedly as ‘the party’s naysayer.’ And, in the interest of accuracy, cease calling him ‘that gentleman’…as Abbott certainly isn’t one.
I thought the public had universally accepted his name is “Mr No”, tho’ PK’s “Resident Nutter” I think was just as accurate.
Or try Julia’s Misterabbitt!
“no one expected Tony Abbott to use Labor’s own attack lines to do it”
Least of all Tony.
I think we know the real reason Bob Carr never used Kerry Chikarovskis name… for the same reason that a columnist will call a burgundy car “red”.
Melting Truffles refusal to name the onion muncher (because he actually CAN pronounce “Tony Abbott”), just made him sound snotty.
It also encouraged chants of “say his name”. Because he was being snotty.
There is no plan here… in any of the above. We just want there to be, because the thought of giving the nuclear button to people who insist on TWO scoops of icecream, and get lost on the way to their limousines, and won’t let you cut their hair unless they get to sit on the stuffed elephant or the spaceship, is unpleasant.
But that’s the world we live in now.
Re: Carr and Chika; I was sorta hoping, Bernard, you would re-tell the story of Wran and Greiner in a lift. He didn’t so much as ignore him as c-word-him-up, I read once. Do oyu now the details at all? Every time I do a search with those three key words I come up empty…